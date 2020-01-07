A 36-year-old man the Crown Prosecution Service calls the “most prolific rapist in British legal history” has been sentenced to life behind bars after being convicted on 136 counts of rape.

Reynhard Sinaga was recently found guilty on 159 offenses — 136 of them rapes — against a total of 48 victims, the

BBC reported.

According to United Kingdom law enforcement, Sinaga would wait for men outside Manchester night clubs, luring them to his apartment with an offer of somewhere to have a drink or call a taxi. Once at the apartment, he would drug them and assault them while filming the attacks.

‘An evil serial sexual predator’

The judged who ruled in the case reportedly called Sinaga “an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men” who wanted “nothing more than a good night out with their friends.” “In my judgment, you are a highly dangerous, cunning and deceitful individual who will never be safe to be released,” she said, ruling that Sinaga’s sentence must include a minimum of 30 years behind bars. Sinaga, an Indonesian national and post-graduate student pursuing his Ph.D. at the University of Leeds, is said to have carried out his attacks over a period of 10 years. He was caught in June 2017, according to BBC, when one victim regained consciousness while being assaulted and fought Sinaga off before calling the police. When officers seized Sinaga’s phone they found hundreds of hours of footage that Sinaga had filmed from each of his attacks. Sinaga argued that every incident was consensual and that his victims agreed to being filmed while pretending to be asleep, a claim which the presiding judge called “ludicrous.” More victims are coming forward The BBC reported Tuesday that detectives believe there are as many as 70 more victims who have yet to be identified and are appealing for anyone who believes they may have been assaulted by Sinaga to come forward. On Tuesday afternoon, just hours after Sinaga’s name had been released in the sentencing, several more potential victims have reached out to police via the major incident hotline,

The Guardian said. Following the sentencing, Ian Rushton, of the Crown Prosecution Services, called Sinaga’s “extreme sense of sexual entitlement” almost unbelievable and added that he “would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught.” According to Rushton, Sinaga also took “a particular pleasure in preying on heterosexual men.”