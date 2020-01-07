The Federal Aviation Administration has banned commercial U.S. carriers from flying over the countries of Iran and Iraq, along with other areas of the Middle East following Iran’s attack on U.S.-linked bases in Iraq on Tuesday.

What are the details?

Reuters reported that the FAA said American carriers were prohibited “from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia” in the wake of Iran’s missile launches on Iraqi bases housing coalition personnel, including Americans.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed responsibility for the attacks in retaliation for the President Donald Trump ordering the airstrike that killed Iranian general and terrorist Qassem Soleimani last week.

According to The Jerusalem Post, there were no major commercial U.S. carriers that operate over the skies of Iran prior to the FAA’s announcement, but the ban on airspace over Iraq and the two waterways were imposed in reaction to the attacks.

The outlet further reported that the FAA said “it was closely monitoring events in the Middle East and coordinating with U.S. airlines and foreign authorities about aviation safety after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.”