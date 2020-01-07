First Lady Melania Trump kicked off a new year of her iconic style, carefully crafted with friend Hervé Pierre, in a timeless jumpsuit that continues to draw on the original aesthetic of 1970s Celine.

Melania Trump, alongside President Trump, welcomed Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis to the White House on Tuesday, opting for a black and white checkered tweed jumpsuit by Chanel cinched with a thick leather black belt.

The extra-wide leg pant legs of Mrs. Trump’s jumpsuit billowed over a pair of Christian Louboutin black suede boots and the top pockets were fastened with the French fashion house’s famous Chanel logo.

A new year for Mrs. Trump means a new year of a stylish wardrobe that, as of late, has harked back heavily to the early fashions of Celine in the 1970s where women were clad in blouses, slim checkered pleated skirts, and scarfs tied around their necks.

It’s the sort of aesthetic that may remind Mrs. Trump of her own mother’s wardrobe from her childhood in Slovenia.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.