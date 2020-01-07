The Justice Department is recommending that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn be sentenced to up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI, telling a court that the former Trump adviser has been uncooperative in recent months.

“The sentence should adequately deter the defendant from violating the law, and to promote respect for the law,” the Justice Department wrote in a sentencing memo Tuesday. “It is clear that the defendant has not learned his lesson. He has behaved as though the law does not apply to him, and as if there are no consequences for his actions.”

Flynn had pleaded guilty two years ago and agreed to cooperate with the special counsel investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But he has since become more combative and last year unsuccessfully tried to revoke his plea.

In December, a federal judge dismissed Flynn’s accusations that the special counsel’s office had engaged in a politically-motivated scheme against him and coerced him into pleading guilty.