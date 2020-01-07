Former Iran hostage John Limbert says he wants nothing to do with President Donald Trump’s posturing on Tehran.

“Let me say this: I, for one, want no part of the president’s posturing about Iran,” Limbert told MSNBC’s David Gura on “Up” Sunday morning. “I certainly want no part of his whatever decision he takes, such as, for example, killing people or blowing up Persepolis. So, Mr. President, if you’re listening, please don’t bother yourself on my account, because I want nothing to do with it.”

Limbert, the former Deputy Secretary of State for Iran, was held hostage in Iran in the 1979 crisis.

Trump on Monday repeated his threat to target Iranian sites after Tehran threatened retaliation for last week’s targeted killing in Baghdad, Iraq of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

“They’re allowed to kill our people – they’re allowed to torture and maim our people?” Trump asked reporters. “They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people, and we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way.”

Limbert, who served two tours in Iraq with the foreign service, said there there seemed to be no plan for what would come after the strike.

“I saw what happens when you make these unwise decisions without considering the consequences,” he said. “And I don’t see any here. This seems to be much more a feel-good kind of reaction. Yes, Qasem Soleimani was not a nice man. He certainly has blood on his hands, but you still have to ask the question: If we do this, what is going to follow. and are we ready to accept it?”