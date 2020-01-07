Former NFL defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth in an Instagram post invited Iran to target only the White House, rather than any other Americans, if it decides to attack, according to the WSMV-TV.

Haynesworth, who has a series of anti-Trump posts on his Instagram page, posted a picture of the White House property with a red circle around it. Inside the circle is an arrow pointing directly to the White House and “USA” written in. Outside the circle, “not affiliated”

Along with the post was the caption, “@Iran if you are going to attack the United States well here is a picture for you! #justtryingtohelp us folks that aren’t starting wars.”

Image source: Instagram screenshot

The post has since been deleted from his page, and the caption for his next post seemed to reference the backlash he received for it.

“I deleted the last post because literally you people think I was trying to direct Iran to attack,” Haynesworth wrote. “If that was a serious post which it wasn’t, I would be telling Iran Innocent Americans did not attack you. You are having beef with Donald Trump not innocent Americans! But most of the people that are getting pimped out by Donald Trump definitely don’t have a sense of humor!”

Still, the picture accompanying that caption sent a similar message: Most of America is not responsible for President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Qassem Soleimani.

Social media has been buzzing with fear (some genuine, some joking) about potential retaliation by Iran against the United States for the Friday drone strike that killed one of the nation’s most powerful and dangerous military figures in Soleimani.

Iran has promised to retaliate, while President Trump has said that any attack by Iran on Americans will be met with an aggressive, potentially disproportionate, response by the U.S.

