Tensions between the U.S. and Middle East are escalating following last week’s airstrike that killed top Iranian military general and known terrorist, Qassem Soleimani, who orchestrated recent attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Now, Iran is threatening retaliation, sparking fears of a third world war.

So, how likely is a coming World War III? On the “Glenn Beck Radio Program” Monday, Glenn said it all depends on whether Iran believes they have enough Middle East support behind them to fight for a caliphate. If that’s the case, Iran might attack Israel, which really might start an all-out war.

However, they are likely to back down to the U.S. military if they don’t think the region will support their efforts, Glenn surmised.

