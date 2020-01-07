(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — International travel can be accomplished in a matter of hours, instead of the days, weeks, or months it once took travelers venturing from one continent to another. Thankfully, communicating with people on the other side of the planet today has never been easier thanks to WiFi-based video chatting and messaging services. Suddenly, the world isn’t as large as it once was. Consequently, it’s becoming more and more common for the average modern family to live hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away from each other.

A recent survey of 2,000 British citizens found that the average modern family spans roughly 2,077 miles all over the world. Additionally, one in 10 respondents said they have a family member who lives more than 10,000 miles away.

Now, while international travel has certainly gotten easier, that doesn’t mean it’s exactly a walk in the park. As such, another 10% of respondents said they have some family members who they have not seen in person in over 10 years.

