Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., on Tuesday hit back at people who criticized his tweet including a doctored image of former President Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Gosar tweeted after several journalists called him out for posting the fake image:

“To the dim witted reporters like @dmedin11: no one said this wasn’t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: ‘the world is a better place without either of them in power.'”

He added:

“The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured, and protected the world’s No. 1 sponsor of terror. The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani.”

Obama never met with Rouhani, who is still in power. The image was photoshopped from Obama’s meeting with former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2011.

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., called Gosar’s post “irresponsible.”

Casten said on tweeted:

“The world would be a better place if elected officials didn’t share photoshopped images and take pride in being ignorant.”