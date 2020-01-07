Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., on Tuesday formally submitted his resignation to Congress, a month after he pleaded guilty to misusing $150,000 in campaign funds, reports Politico.

Hunter said he would leave his post Jan. 13 in letters to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Hunter in early December announced he would step down days after entering his guilty plea in federal court in San Diego.

“I failed to monitor and account for my campaign spending,” Hunter told reporters at the time. “I made mistakes and that’s what today was all about. So, that being said, I’ll have more statements in the future about the future.”

In his letter to Pelosi, Hunter did not mention his guilty plea, focusing instead on his military service and achievements as a lawmaker.

“Perhaps the contribution I am most proud of is giving a voice to our men and women in uniform,” wrote the former Marine.

“As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I brought attention to inefficient military programs and worked to make sure our war fighters had the resources they needed to carry out their mission.”