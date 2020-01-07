On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers (R-AL) stated that he believes President Trump plans on de-escalating the situation with Iran and that Iran intentionally carried out its missile strikes in a manner designed to avoid killing Americans.

Rogers said that he believes President Trump’s tweet about the missile strikes is “the first indication by the president that he does plan to de-escalate. He recognizes that this was intentional by the Iranians, to hit near the air bases in unpopulated areas, as a way to tell their domestic population, we hit back, but to not cross a line of killing Americans, that they knew would, in fact, bring retaliation by us. So, I think this is a good sign, both in the fact that they made the hits — the strikes the way they did, and that the president’s showing this optimistic, measured tone in that tweet.”

Host Chris Cuomo then asked, “Are you comfortable giving a message to the president tonight, through this program or directly, that you do not see a need for further military force against Iran at this point?”

Rogers responded, “Absolutely.”

