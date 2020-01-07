The action came as Iran has been vowing for days that it would retaliate after Trump ordered Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani to be killed by a drone strike last week.

Graham didn’t specifically outline what next steps he thinks Trump should take, but said he should be focused on three areas: Iran’s ballistic missile program, their support for terrorist organizations and a nuclear deal that does not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

“His response tonight is to deal with those three buckets. How do we get the regime to change their behavior,” Graham said. “The price to be paid by the Iranians had to go up before they will change.”Top lawmakers have been briefed by the administration on the missile launch. The House and Senate are expected to get briefed on Wednesday in back-to-back meetings that were scheduled in the wake of Soleimani’s death.

Graham added on Tuesday that he had spoken with Trump in the wake of the Iranian strikes.

“If you’re watching television in Iran: I just got off the phone with the president. Your fate is in your own hands in terms of the regime’s economic viability. You continue this … crap, you’re going to wake up one day out of the oil business.”