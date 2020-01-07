Five days after an American drone killed Iran’s infamous Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis weighed in strongly behind the U.S. in its latest international controversy.

Asked about his country’s position in its current conflict with Iran, Mitsotakis flatly told a standing-room-only crowd at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C.: “We’re allies with the U.S., and we stand with our allies.”

“There is a broader concern about escalation [of the Iranian conflict],” said the prime minister, who stopped short of saying Greece would assist the U.S. if the current developments led to a war.

But Mitsotakis, who met later with President Trump at the White House, emphasized the Greeks “don’t forget who our allies are.”

He added, “the foundation of the post-World War II world was a transatlantic alliance and one should not forget what inspired this transatlantic relationship [between the U.S. and Greece].”

The positive statement about the U.S. position on Iran by Mitsotakis, whose New Democracy (conservative) Party swept to power last year, differs sharply from the position of nearby Turkey.

Turkey has made it clear it considers the Soliemani killing an assassination and not an act of self-defense as Trump has insisted.

Turkey has always been against foreign interventions, assassinations, and sectarian conflicts in the region,” read a statement issued by the foreign ministry Jan. 3.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.