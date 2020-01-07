The largest city in Virginia voted Monday night to become a “Second Amendment Constitutional City” during a four-hour long meeting that included more than three hours of citizens — most of them gun-rights supporters — making their voices heard on the issue, WAVY-TV reported.

Virginia Beach joined dozens of other localities in the state in protesting state Democrats’ intentions to pass stricter gun control laws by adopting some form of Second Amendment protection status, a statement of resistance to any perceived infringement on Second Amendment rights by the legislature.

The meeting was so packed that there was an overflow crowd of hundreds of people watching the meeting outside, projected on a big screen.

People from various backgrounds spoke out in opposition to a series of pre-filed bills in the Democratic-controlled state legislature, including an assault weapons ban, a red flag law, and a limit on the number of legal gun purchases per month.

Still, Virginia Beach’s resolution did not rise to the level of “sanctuary” status, in that it does not pledge to withhold public funds from aiding the enforcement of any future gun laws.

“I wish it had more teeth to it, but I’ll take it,” said Carl Kendrick, one resident who spoke at the meeting, according to WAVY-TV.

Instead, the resolution affirms the city’s support for the Second Amendment rights of its citizens, states its opposition to any laws that might infringe on those rights, and supports other cities and counties that have taken similar action.

“The City Council expresses opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the right of law-abiding citizens of the City to keep and bear arms,” the resolution says.

Since Democrats won full control of the legislature, more than a dozen gun control bills have been pre-filed. Some Democrats have even suggested that the National Guard may need to be employed to enforce the laws in counties or cities that resist them.

