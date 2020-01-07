Hollywood celebrities blamed President Donald Trump for Iran’s attack Tuesday evening, in which over a dozen missiles were fired at Iraqi bases hosting U.S. troop — though no casualties were reported.

The missiles were fired in retaliation for Trump’s successful airstrike against Iranian terror mastermind Qasim Soleimani last week, who had been behind an escalation of attacks on Americans in Iraq, both civilian and military, including the U.S. embassy.

Director Rob Reiner:

We’re being led into another disastrous war by a Lying Ignorant Fool. God help US. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 8, 2020

Singer and actress Bette Midler:

With all due respect, Mr Adams, you are dumb as a brick. Iran is thousands of years old, gigantic, & 70 % of its people are under 50, now whipped into a frenzy of hate. That’s what your idiot “man in control” has done. He’s “cocked and loaded” and you’re just a suckup. https://t.co/OdEIaiwNnf — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 8, 2020

Novelist Stephen King:

Trump did this.

It’s all on Donald Trump.

Retweet if you agree. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 8, 2020

Filmmaker Michael Moore:

Remember—everything you hear from Trump and his cronies about Iran, like everything else he says, is a lie. Thankfully many in the media tonight are saying the same thing regarding his lies about this war. We must resist. We must speak out. We must NOT repeat the lies. War! STOP! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 8, 2020

Comedian and pundit Rosie O’Donnell:

donald trump must be removed – now #NoWarWithlran — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 8, 2020

Airborne Toxic Event lead singer Mikel Jollett:

Before Trump, Iran was adhering to the points of the nuclear deal and nowhere near war with the United States. Because of Trump’s absolute idiocy, it is now firing rockets at US troops and we are getting dragged into a pointless TRAGEDY: an unnecessary and avoidable war. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 8, 2020

Actor John Cusack:

If Iran strikes did not cause casualties its still possible to avoid larger war .

Trump will try again again – as his impeachment looms and the walls close in- to go to war to avoid justice – — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 8, 2020

Actor and producer Adam Goldberg:

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio:

I can’t believe this. Has our government not learned lessons. Ever! — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 8, 2020

Actor Josh Malina:

Actor Jeffrey Wright:

#IranvsUSA?! This fucking ain’t a football game. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 8, 2020

Entertainment in Iran, including film, is subject to strict government review and censorship.

