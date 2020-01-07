After sparking controversy for twerking with her exposed buttocks in public, singer Lizzo has now announced that she will be leaving Twitter due to the presence of “too many trolls.”

In a post on Sunday, Lizzo told her social media followers that she can no longer handle the onslaught of haters and will be signing off until she feels better.

“Yeah I can’t do this Twitter sh** no more … too many trolls … I’ll be back when I feel like it,” Lizzo said, as reported by Fox News.

Lizzo has been at the forefront of the body positivity movement, which she sometimes pushes by dancing in sexually suggestive clothing. In December of last year, she made headlines when footage featured her at a Lakers game twerking in a thong for all to see. Critics of her behavior were subsequently blasted as “fatphobic” and enemies of the body positivity movement. As The Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo reported at the time:

Wearing a black thong and butt-less black dress, hit singer-songwriter and “body positivity” icon Lizzo “twerked” for the cameras while standing courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday evening. The media, especially Left/feminist-leaning magazines and websites, gushed over the singer’s bare-booty gyrating. And those who criticized the “Truth Hurts” singer for being inappropriate, considering NBA games are frequented by kids and families, were dismissed as “fatphobic” and sexist. Elle magazine gushed over Lizzo’s outfit and twerking moves and praised her for her “brazen confidence.” “The singer wore a shirt dress with the back cut out so everyone could see the black thong she was wearing with her fishnet stockings. Then she flaunted it when she twerked for the Jumbotron. That is honestly the kind of brazen confidence and joie de vivre we should all take into 2020,” the magazine said.

In response to some of the criticism, Lizzo said in an Instagram Live video that she just got excited over the Laker Girls dancing while also blasting her critics for shaming her. “The Laker Girls came out and they started dancing to ‘Juice’ and I just got so excited. And I wanted to show them how much I appreciate and support and love that they wanted to do that for me,” Lizzo explained. “So, I stood up and danced.”

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things that I choose to do as a grown-a** woman can inspire you to do the same,” she continued. “You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself. Like, this is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism … Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, I’m surrounded by love.”

Lizzo later told offended viewers that they can kiss her “a**” while vowing that she will never censor herself.

“I don’t ever want to censor myself … I’m not going to quiet myself,” she said. “I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them. … It doesn’t really matter what goes on on the internet, nothing really breaks my joy. I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen — in a long time — a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves.”

“I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And you know what, if you really don’t like my a**, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise.”