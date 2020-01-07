https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/ignored-by-liberal-mainstream-media-iranian-regime-bribed-funeral-attendees-with-free-meals/

The liberal pro-Iranian mainstream media could not stop talking about the size of the crowds at the “popular” and “loved” Qassem Soleimani funeral today.

The media was in awe of the number of people at Soleimani’s funeral.

Mike Maleki wrote about his experience being forced to protests as a student in Iran.

The regime was serving dinners to people who came out to the funeral.
Not everyone was fooled.

