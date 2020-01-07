The liberal pro-Iranian mainstream media could not stop talking about the size of the crowds at the “popular” and “loved” Qassem Soleimani funeral today.

The media was in awe of the number of people at Soleimani’s funeral.

Mike Maleki wrote about his experience being forced to protests as a student in Iran.

I went to school in Iran in the 80s-early 90s & remember being periodically put on a bus along with all my classmates and taken to regime-organized demonstrations/events. It was humiliating & we hated it but were forced to go. https://t.co/7NLKc3VbbW — Mike Maleki (@mikemeleki) January 6, 2020

The regime was serving dinners to people who came out to the funeral.

Via Ali Safavi:

Proof of free lunch? Here: Official news agency IRNA: “Khalil Najafi, head of reconstruction of holy sites in Central Prov.: 40K plates of warm food for lunch, breakfast & snacks distributed. pic.twitter.com/47Wjb8pTWM — Ali Safavi (@amsafavi) January 6, 2020

Not everyone was fooled.

My piece in @washingtonpost about millions of Iranians not mourning the demise of #QassemSoleimani. For many he was a warmonger & terrorist.

Some Iranians compared the funeral services for Soleimani to those held for the Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich…https://t.co/68JYTdH4DQ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 6, 2020

Funeral Crowd for Dictators and Terrorists in History:

– Joseph Stalin

– Hugo Chavez

– Fidel Castro

– Qassem Soleimani

Khamenei (coming soon)#IraniansDetestSoleimani pic.twitter.com/Q5WFMf1EEd — عَمام (@ImamSikollah) January 7, 2020

