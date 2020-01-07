On Monday, after a poll had been conducted by StopAntisemitism.org, the announcement was made: congresswoman Rep.Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was chosen as the 2019 “Antisemite of the Year.”

Mazal Tov to #IlhanOmar on being named 2019’s Antisemite of the Year! Thousands voted & the Freshmen Congresswoman came out on top as the most vile Jew hater! America cannot afford leadership that perpetuates hatred against the #Jewish people! https://t.co/hrRKRxoYuo @Ilhan pic.twitter.com/NJFE3rcM9B — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 6, 2020

As CBN reported, “On Nov. 21 voters narrowed down the finalists to notorious anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, neo-Nazi Richard Spencer, and Congresswoman Omar.” The Washington Free Beacon quoted a press release from StopAntisemitism.org stating:

Among Rep. Ilhan Omar’s transgressions, she perpetuated anti-Semitic tropes on Twitter to nearly two million followers and introduced an anti-Semitic resolution in Congress that promoted boycotts of the State of Israel and likened them to boycotts of Nazi Germany. The public’s vote highlights the growing concern among Americans about the Congresswomen’s ability to use and abuse her position of power to propagate hatred in the U.S.

Liora Rez, a spokesperson for StopAnti-Semitism.org, added, “Anti-Semitism is plaguing our nation and it’s about time we create real consequences for those spreading it. By exposing bigots like Rep. Ilhan Omar, we are ensuring that the public is alert and able to take action.”

In January 2019, Omar suggested in an interview that Israel should not be allowed to exist as a Jewish state. As far back as 2012, Omar tweeted: “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

As The Daily Wire has reported:

Omar repeatedly promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and tropes; has refused to deny that she is an anti-Semite; accusedpro-Israel groups of paying off American politicians to have dual loyalties to Israel; accused her Jewish colleagues of plotting to take her down by accusing her of anti-Semitism; suggested Israel does not have the right to exist as a Jewish state; and admitted to supporting anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns against Israel.

After Omar claimed that in her tweet saying “Israel has hypnotized the world” she was “drawing attention to the apartheid Israeli regime,” New York Times columnist Bari Weiss slammed Omar’s conspiracy-minded views on Israel, writing:

The conspiracy theory of the Jew as the hypnotic conspirator, the duplicitous manipulator, the sinister puppeteer is one with ancient roots and a bloody history. In the New Testament, it is a small band of Jews who get Rome — then the greatest power in the world — to do their bidding by killing Christ. Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor, speaks to the Jews about Jesus in the book of John: “Take him yourselves and judge him according to your own law.” But the Jews punt the decision back to Pilate: “We are not permitted to put anyone to death.” And so Pilate does the deed on their behalf. In the book of Matthew, the implications of this manipulation are spelled out: “His blood is on us and our children,” the Jews say — a line that has been so historically destructive that even Mel Gibson cut it from his “Passion of the Christ.” In the two millenniums that followed, even after 1965, when the Catholic Church formally disavowed the belief that the Jews killed Jesus, this was the template for the anti-Semitic conspiracy: the ability of this tiny minority to use its wiles and its proximity to power to con others into accomplishing their evil ends. It has led to countless expulsions, murders, massacres and pogroms throughout Europe and elsewhere. The Jewish power to hypnotize the world, as Ms. Omar put it, is the plot of Jud Süss — the most successful Nazi film ever made. In the film, produced by Joseph Goebbels himself, Josef Süss Oppenheimer, an 18th-century religious Jew, emerges from the ghetto, makes himself over as an assimilated man, and rises to become the treasurer to the Duke of Württemberg. Silly duke: Allowing a single Jew into his city leads to death and destruction.