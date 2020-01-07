House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been clutching her impeach-the-president agenda tightly ever since Democrats approved two articles last month.

She’s refused to forward the articles to the Senate, where the Constitution specifies a trial would be held. She says she wants assurances that the trial will be “fair.”

But her opportunity apparently is gone.

The Washington Examiner cited an individual familiar with the matter saying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell simply plans to move ahead and set the rules for an impeachment trial.

McConnell wants the same rules used in the impeachment of Democrat Bill Clinton in 1998.

The Examiner reported McConnell will look for support from other Republican senators and then move forward.

House Democrats, in a partisan vote, approved articles of impeachment Dec. 19 charging obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Meanwhile, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is proposing a resolution that simply would dismiss the impeachment articles.

Hawley said Tuesday that Pelosi is obstructing Congress and subverting the Constitution by refusing to forward the impeachment articles in a timely fashion to the Senate.

His resolution would allow the Senate to the articles against President Trump for lack of prosecution.

It would “update Senate rules to allow the chamber to bring a motion dismissing the articles,” Fox News reported.

Hawley accused Pelosi of “trying to run the United States Senate, she is trying to hijack the trial, she is trying to obstruct the trial.”

“She is really subverting the Constitution because the Constitution says the House has the power to impeach, the Senate has the power to try the case … and it’s time for the Senate to fight back.”

His plan would allow the Senate to dismiss impeachment articles if the House has withheld them for 25 days.

Such a move would require a majority vote of the full Senate.

Hawley argued Democrats argued the impeachment was urgent and imperative.

“I think that that shows the only urgency on the part of the Democrats and Pelosi was an urgency to pursue their personal vendetta against the president of the United States,” Hawley said.