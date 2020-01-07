https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/in-what-was-billed-a-major-foreign-policy-speech-joe-biden-confuses-iraq-and-iran-quidprojoe/

Joe Biden delivered what was billed a major foreign policy speech on Tuesday.

Sleepy Joe confused Iraq and Iran.
We invaded Iraq, Joe.

Via Arthur Schwartz.

QuidProJoe omitted the part in his speech about threatening regimes to fire prosecutors investing your crackhead son.

