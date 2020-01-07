Joe Biden delivered what was billed a major foreign policy speech on Tuesday.
Sleepy Joe confused Iraq and Iran.
We invaded Iraq, Joe.
Via Arthur Schwartz.
In what was billed as a major foreign policy speech, Biden confuses Iraq and Iran. pic.twitter.com/xMWkRdkq7G
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 7, 2020
QuidProJoe omitted the part in his speech about threatening regimes to fire prosecutors investing your crackhead son.
