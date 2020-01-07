A senior general in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps says the killing of Qassem Soleimani will motivate Muslim youths around the world to pull Americans from embassies and military bases and hang them blindfolded from trees.

Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi, IRGC deputy commander for coordination, told the Iranian Ofogh TV on Jan. 3 that “the Americans should sit down and watch what will happen in the region now.”

Iran, he said, “can do things to them in land and sea” with missiles and drones, but he does not consider this to be real revenge.

“I don’t see these as real blows,” he said, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute. “The blood of the martyrs is more powerful than our blows, more powerful than if we launch a few missiles or kill several of their senior officers and top agents. The blood carries much more weight. The blood does other things and that is what is important.”

Naqdi said Islamic youth are now motivated to carry out attacks against the U.S. presence in their countries, and America “has no security anymore.”

“Many young people now have the motivation to attack it. Until now, they would live their lives, and pass right next to America’s nest of spies [embassy] in their country,” he said. “Starting tomorrow, or even today, they will view this nest of spies differently.”

The general said the “pressure America exerts on the Islamic nation will lead the peoples of the Islamic countries to pull them out of their nests of spies and their military bases … and hang them blindfolded from the trees in their cities.”

Naqdi said that motivation to attack the “Zionist regime,” Israel, has now quadrupled.

“If, for example, two weeks ago, you wanted to recruit people to go and fight the Zionist regime, you could have recruited maybe 10 divisions,” he said. “As of today – Friday, January 3 – you can recruit and mobilize 40 divisions of young men to fight the Zionist regime. This is what’s going on.”

He said such a result is “much more effective than landing a [military] blow of revenge.”

“This will lead to the evacuation and the isolation of all the U.S. military bases in the region. It will lead to the elimination of the Zionist regime.”

See MEMRI’s video:

[embedded content]