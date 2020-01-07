A top Iranian official Tuesday taunted President Donald Trump on Twitter, posting a photo of an Iranian flag following Tehran’s missile attacks on Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops.

Trump posted a photo of the U.S. flag after his administration took out top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani with a drone stroke Jan. 3.

Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases Tuesday. There are no reports of casualties, but an assessment is still underway.

Iranian State TV described the attacks as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Soleimani.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

It also threatened Israel.

Saeed Jalili, one of the closest Iranian officials to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is Khamenei’s representative to the Secretary of Supreme National Security Council.