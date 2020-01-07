Iranians were heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” as the missiles were fired off.

As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor Iran fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq on Tuesday following the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.

A journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

🔴فوري///بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

آغاز انتقام

شلیک موشک‌های بالستیک ایرانی به سمت پایگاه عین‌الاسد در عراق که محل استقرار نیروهای آمریکایی است، می‌دهند.#كرمانشاه #قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/N6NLmdvhUl — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 7, 2020

The Iranian regimes official news agency Fars News reported on the missile attacks calling it “hard revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

The Iranian Students News Agency (IRNA) posted an alleged photo of Al-Assad Airbase.

First photo from #al-Assad #alasad military base

14 missiles hits the base so far. pic.twitter.com/XydkBhe181 — Faisal Maramazi (@fmaramazi) January 7, 2020

The photo is actually from a 2019 report on Gaza.

The photo is NOT from al-Assad airbase.

Via Heshmat Alavi.

Iranian state media are posting this image claiming missiles have struck Ain Al Assad. This is image is from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/zT0qC7OOsF — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 7, 2020

