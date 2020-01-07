Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has reportedly issued a statement claiming responsibility for missile strikes hitting U.S.-linked facilities in Iraq on Friday.

What are the details?

According to a translation provided by Axios, the IRGC released a statement following the attacks, saying, “The brave soldiers of IRGC’s aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ballistic missiles on Al Assad military base in the name of martyr Gen. Qasem Soleimani…We warn all allied countries of the U.S. that if attacks are launched from bases in their countries on Iran, they will be a target of military retaliation.”

The IRGC was expected to retaliate after President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Soleimani last week. Soleimani, a known terrorist, was head of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force.

Sen. Marco Rubio appeared to confirm late Friday that the attack on U.S. facilities in Iraq was, indeed, sent at the hands of the IRGC, tweeting, “I have been briefed on this evenings direct attack by the #IRGC which launched ballistic missiles from Iran’s territory against two Iraqi bases hosting coalition forces. A full assessment is underway to determine an appropriate response.”