Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, sees no “greatness” in former Vice President Joe Biden or any other candidates for the Democrat Party’s nomination, besides Mike Bloomberg.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Monday evening, Sheindlin passed on discussing “what’s wrong with this President [Donald Trump] because I want to change the emphasis.”

She added, “I like somebody in Washington who is not divisive, and I think there’s enough blame to go around after the November ’16 election … it was a little bit of everybody’s fault.”

Sheindlin went on to say, “The last three years should have been spent finding the best possible candidate to run against him. If you lose a race, you’re supposed to spend the next couple of years training for that race.”

After she said she didn’t see any “greatness” among the Democrats, Cuomo asked her, “You don’t see it in this field. You don’t see someone who can beat the president other than Mike Bloomberg?”

“That is correct,” Sheindlin said.

“Joe Biden can’t do it?” Cuomo asked.

“You’ve been following politics your whole life,” Sheindlin said to the host, who is the son of late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo and the brother of current New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats. “Do you see greatness?”

“I see greatness in the process,” Cuomo said. “I see greatness in the prospects. It’s not my place to judge the different candidates.”

“I don’t necessarily have to judge them,” Sheindlin said later. “I just don’t think anyone matches Michael Bloomberg’s experience.”