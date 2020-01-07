Steve Deace, host of “Steve Deace Show,” reacted to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway shutting down the hysteria over Iran during a news conference Monday at the White House.

In this clip, Deace explained that in his opinion, an imminent threat is not required to take out a terrorist.

“I don’t need an imminent threat to take him [Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani] out. I take him out because it is Tuesday, and we should have taken him out on Monday,” Deace said.

