Steve Deace, host of “Steve Deace Show,” reacted to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway shutting down the hysteria over Iran during a news conference Monday at the White House.
In this clip, Deace explained that in his opinion, an imminent threat is not required to take out a terrorist.
“I don’t need an imminent threat to take him [Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani] out. I take him out because it is Tuesday, and we should have taken him out on Monday,” Deace said.
Watch the video below for more details.
[embedded content]
Kellyanne Conway Shuts Down Media Hysteria over Iran
youtu.be
Use code DEACE to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.
Want more from Steve Deace?
To enjoy more of Steve’s take on national politics, Christian worldview and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.