On Monday’s episode of “The Andrew Klavan Show,” Klavan talks about the Democrats’ response to the death of Iranian terrorist, Qassam Soleimani. Video and partial transcript below:

I’m rarely shocked by whatever nonsense politicians do or say. Sometimes they annoy me, but mostly they just crack me up. But I was legitimately shocked by the Democrat reaction to Trump’s triumphant destruction of one of the worst people on the planet, plus the head of the terrorist group Hezbollah and a bunch of their terrorist pals.

Not only did The Washington Post talk about how revered Soleimani was, a reporter for The New York Times, a former newspaper, tweeted out video of Soleimani reciting wistful poetry about how his friends had gone away while he was left behind. Well, now he no longer has that problem, and he and his friends are reunited in the eternal flames of a just and terrible damnation and we should all be glad.

But we’re not all glad. In our now almost completely-useless House of Representatives, shapely knucklehead Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared the targeted killing of a known killer an act of war. It wasn’t; it was a totally legal act of self-defense against a man who, according to our State Department, orchestrated 17% of all deaths of U.S. personnel in Iraq from 2003 to 2011. That’s over six hundred of our troops.

[Ocasio-Cortez] went on to call the president a monster for letting the Iranians know they’d be sorry if they tried to strike back. Anti-semitic terrorist supporter Ihlan Omar — and that’s not hyperbole, she openly supports the Council on American Islamic Relations, which has close ties to Hamas and was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a scheme to funnel money to Hamas — Omar said she was outraged by what she called Soleimani’s assassination. Bernie Sanders also called it an assassination, and refused to criticize Soleimani at all. Elizabeth Warren began by criticizing him, then stopped when she came under fire from the Left, and began proposing a conspiracy theory about how Trump was trying to distract from the make-believe impeachment [that] no one was paying attention to anyway.

[embedded content]

Let me be honest about this: When Osama bin Laden was taken out during the administration of Barack Obama, it cost me something to sing Obama’s praises. But I did it; he deserved it — and the press dutifully echoed the Democrat talking point that Obama had made a, quote, “gutsy call.” Someone ought to make one of those montages of the number of times journalists use that phrase: “gutsy call.” But if we’re in dangerous new territory with Iran, Obama can take a lot of the blame.

He failed to support the Green Revolution there because he was too busy negotiating the absurd nuclear deal with the mullahs, and to get that worse-than-useless deal in place, he bribed the Iranians with nearly two billion dollars in untraceable cash — cash that no doubt funded Soleimani’s murder of our guys. And if Trump is a monster for fighting back against terrorism, what about Obama in 2016 alone? Obama dropped more than 26,000 bombs on seven Muslim-majority countries, his drone strikes killed countless civilians, including children and some American citizens, one of them a terrorist supporting 16-year-old. There was no outrage from the Democrats then, and you know what? There was no outrage from me either. We do what we have to do to break the back of this awful Islamist movement. Then, of course, there was the Hillary Clinton-engineered overthrow of Moummar Gadhafi in Libya. Remember how Hillary laughed about that and a CBS reporter laughed right along with her. Here’s the videotape:

CLINTON: We came, we saw, he died.

Hilarious. That led to the fatal attacks on our compound in Benghazi, where the Obama administration failed to increase security or send help in time, and then lied and lied and lied about the resulting American deaths. Some Democrats called the recent attack on our compound in Baghdad Trump’s Benghazi because Trump sent help, instantly prevented any American deaths, and then struck back by taking out Soleimani — so it was exactly the same.

Again: Hypocrisy, lies, corruption — these were all part of politics, but not in matters like this. Democrats should grit their teeth, sing Trump’s praises, then move on to their other arguments. But they’ve fallen for the deadliest political error of them all. Reaction isn’t if Trump does it, it’s bad; if Republicans like it, they hate it. That way lies insanity — we all do that, sometimes it’s part of politics, too. But at some point, at the point where Americans are dying, being murdered, at the point where terrorists are on the loose — that’s got to stop.

Democrats today show zero sign of liking this country at all. They say the U.S. was founded in racism, which is a stone lie. They attack the First and Second Amendments because they promote individual freedom over socialist schemes. They attack constitutional protections of our federal system like the Electoral College, and if the Supreme Court rules against them on constitutional grounds, they start threatening to pack the court. They’ve lost the plot of America, and that’s bad. But if they will not put our safety first, our lives first, our service men and women first, what claim do they have to be our fellow citizens at all? Shame on them.

Listen to full episodes of “The Andrew Klavan Show” on iTunes.

Watch “The Andrew Klavan Show” on-demand!