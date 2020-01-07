Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh returned Monday from “one heck of a Christmas break” to help parse the panic and outrage among the left following President Trump’s game-changing airstrike on Iran’s top military leader, General Qassem Soleimani, the slain head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

“So what happened?” Limbaugh began. “The president kills a well-known terrorist who is responsible for the death of hundreds of Americans, including uniformed military personnel, and the left melts down. The left has a breakdown.”

The source of the meltdown, Limbaugh suggested, can be traced back to the fateful day that a business mogul and former reality TV star descended down an escalator in one of his many properties and said a bunch of things he’s not supposed to say, most importantly that America is “great.”

“If anybody is puzzled by this, all you have to do is go back to when Trump came down the escalator on June 15th of 2016 and announced his slogan Make America Great Again,” Limbaugh said. “Remember how controversial that was? Make America Great Again, what’s controversial about that? What in the world is controversial about America first?”

“But it is to the American left,” the host stressed. “And therein lies the explanation for all this.”

Limbaugh began his lengthy breakdown of his premise by doing something rather surprising for him: he praised Twitter, which, he explained, is helping to fully expose the left.

“Twitter, in my mind, has become useful,” he said. “Now, Snerdly and the gang on the other side of the glass are looking perplexed and puzzled because it is well known that I think of sewer and Twitter as inseparable. But Twitter is highly useful right now. Twitter is allowing the left and today’s Democrats and the media to show normal people how freaking insane they are.”

“As I watch this display, as I watch the left melt down over the death of a genuine enemy of the people of this country and side with an enemy nation over their own country and president, I wonder how many Americans, independents, what have you, who are on the fence see this and are shocked and surprised by it,” he mused.

“Why is the left being so blatant in their support for an enemy nation? Why is the left, why is the Democrat Party going out of its way to tell everybody that they actually prefer the mullahs in Iran and this dead terrorist, Qassem Soleimani?” Rush asked. The answer, he said, is found in their outrage over Trump’s slogan.

“To normal, decent, common citizen Americans, what in the world is controversial about that: Make America Great Again? The answer is very simple,” he said. “There are a lot of people in the Democrat Party that don’t think America ever has been great, do not think America can be great (because of our founding), don’t believe America deserves to be great and, in fact, thinks America’s guilty — and they have now become the mainstream media of the Democrat Party.”

“Madeleine Albright’s out there teaching young skulls full of mush there’s nothing special about America — it’s just a coincidence, just an accident — and that the United States as a singular superpower is a destabilizing element in the world,” he said, referencing Bill Clinton’s Secretary of State.

“That view, that America alone as a superpower is destabilizing is a view widely held in the civil service throughout the State Department,” said Rush.”It’s not an obscure view. It’s not a minority view. It took me a long time to learn this, long time to believe it, long time to understand it, long time to accept it.”

“A lot of people don’t want to accept that in our own government, there are people who do not believe in the goodness of the United States, the concept of America as the good guys,” he said. “But you’re looking at it! In every bit of this opposition to what Trump has done, you’re seeing it.”

Obama shared the same grim view of America’s role in the world as Albright, said Limbaugh, which resulted in his deal with Iran.

“Obama had the same view of the Middle East that he and Madeleine Albright and all the rest of them have of the United States,” said Limbaugh. “The Middle East was destabilized when only Israel was an economic and military power… One of the reasons the Obama administration entered into the Iran deal, one of the reasons that they engaged Iran, one of the reasons that Obama dropped off $150 billion in cash on the tarmac in Tehran — and don’t think that some of it didn’t get to Qassem Soleimani.”

Rush then paused for a moment to underscore that the Obama administration absolutely knew that some of their money was going to Soleimani and the terrorist operations he oversaw. “They were making deals with this guy,” he said. “They knew exactly who he was. Obama believed that empowering Iran would stabilize the Middle East, provide a counterbalance to Israel. Because once again, the Israelis are not seen as the good guys, even though they are a United States ally.”

When the left sees Trump taking out Soleimani, they see “an assault on Obama, an assault on Obama’s foreign policy, an effort and an attempt to unravel and unwind it.”

“And they’re right,” said Rush. “Trump is unwinding it, unraveling a horrible Middle Eastern policy from the Obama administration,” because, as Limbaugh emphasizes, he actually believes that America is great and its role in the world is the same role its held for decades: the promoter and defender of freedom and democracy.

Transcript via RushLimbaugh.com