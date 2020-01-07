A Tennessee man who quit his job in 2013 over the number 666 appearing on his W-2 form says God rewarded his faithfulness by giving him a higher paying job, Religion News Service reported.

Walter Slonopas, who is now 59, said he eventually made $12 an hour more at his new company, and his old employer shut down shortly after he quit — though he was quick to point out he did not think the company closed by divine punishment.

“If you do something for God, I believe that God never leaves you alone,” Slonopas said.

Slonapas made international headlines seven years ago when he quit his job at Contech Casting LLC rather than accept 666 on his tax form. The company told him the number was generated by computer outside company and could not be changed.

“My question is, are we working for the computer, or is the computer working for us?” Slonapas said at the time.

The number 666 is mentioned in the biblical book of Revelation as the Mark of the Beast — a number the Antichrist will force followers to take — and has been adopted by Satatinic cults as well.

Contech actually issued Slonapas employee IDs ending in 666 twice before the incident with his W-2, he said. The first time he told them he had been assigned a number ending in 668, and it was corrected, but when new ID cards were issued, the 666 appeared again, ABC News reported at the time.

Slonapas said he became a born-again Christian more than 10 years before the W-2 incident at Contech. He told The Christian Post his faith was influenced by his mother and grandmother, who were imprisoned by the Nazis in Poland during World War II.