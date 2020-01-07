(ALETEIA) — The discovery of an ancient table designed for the measurement of liquids has led experts to the conclusion that they have located the 2,000-year-old market center of Jerusalem. The site is buried about 5 meters below an area known as the Stepped Street — also known as the Pilgrims’ Path — which stretches from the Siloam Pool to the Temple Mount.

Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Ari Levy spoke about the excavation with the Times of Israel, where he explained the significance of the discovery. He said:

“The volume standard table we’ve found, as well as the stone weights discovered nearby, support the theory that this was the site of vast trade activity, and perhaps this may indicate the existence of a market.”

