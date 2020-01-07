Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is moving forward on impeachment trial rules without the Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) previously demanded that four White House witnesses testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

Schumer also wanted to control how much time would be allotted for each witness.

McConnell ignored Schumer’s demands and now he’s moving forward working to dismiss the articles of impeachment as quickly as possible.

You’ll get nothing and like it, Cryin’ Schumer.

Politico reported:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is on the verge of having sufficient backing in his 53-member caucus to pass a blueprint for the trial that leaves the question of seeking witnesses and documents until after opening arguments are made, according to multiple senators. That framework would mirror the contours of President Bill Clinton’s trial and ignore Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s demands for witnesses and new evidence. No final decision has been made, but in a brief interview, McConnell said he would address the possibility of spurning Democrats on Tuesday afternoon. GOP leaders are expected to finalize their vote counts at their first party lunch since the holiday break and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said on Tuesday that McConnell’s leadership team is “trying to get consensus among Republicans about how to go forward.”

“We are taking the temperature of our members to see where they are but I’m hoping our members will be prepared to move forward along the lines of the Clinton rules which is what we think makes sense,” Thune said. “What we’re aspiring to do is to get this process moving forward and indicate to the Democrats that as soon as they send those articles over here, we’re ready to go.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is currently withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate unless they bow to her demands.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced on Friday if Democrats DO NOT deliver their articles of impeachment to the US Senate as is required by the US Constitution, he will introduce a measure to dismiss Pelosi’s slapdash articles of impeachment on Monday January 6th.

On Monday Senator Hawley came through on his promise and introduced the resolution to allow dismissal of the “bogus impeachment” against President Trump.

The resolution gives Speaker Pelosi 25 days from the day the articles were adopted to turn over the Articles of Impeachment or face dismissal of the charges.

That means Pelosi has until Sunday January 12th to turn over the documents.

McConnell said during a presser on Tuesday that the Republicans have the votes for impeachment rules.

