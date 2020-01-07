Senate Republican leaders are preparing to move forward on a set of impeachment trial rules without Democratic support. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is on the verge of having sufficient backing in his 53-member caucus to pass a blueprint for the trial that leaves the question of seeking witnesses and documents until after opening arguments are made, according to multiple senators. Story Continued Below That framework would mirror the contours of President Bill Clinton’s trial and ignore Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s demands for witnesses and new evidence.

No final decision has been made, but in a brief interview, McConnell said he would address the possibility of spurning Democrats on Tuesday afternoon. GOP leaders are expected to finalize their vote counts at their first party lunch since the holiday break and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said on Tuesday that McConnell’s leadership team is “trying to get consensus among Republicans about how to go forward.” “We are taking the temperature of our members to see where they are but I’m hoping our members will be prepared to move forward along the lines of the Clinton rules which is what we think makes sense,” Thune said. “What we’re aspiring to do is to get this process moving forward and indicate to the Democrats that as soon as they send those articles over here, we’re ready to go.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi has withheld the articles of impeachment since the House voted in December to charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in part to push Republicans to agree to fair rules for the trial.

McConnell and Schumer have been unable to reach a deal on how to run the impeachment trial, squashing hopes of repeating the 100-0 vote that kicked off Clinton’s trial. McConnell needs only a bare majority to ignore Democratic demands to subpoena witnesses and documents and instead kick that decision until later in the trial. Schumer has sought to put pressure on McConnell’s vulnerable senators by raising the question of witnesses and pointing to new emails that have been released showing the president’s involvement in the Ukraine scandal. Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday he would testify before the Senate if subpoenaed. But moderate Republicans like Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins said they were comfortable deciding whether to call witnesses later. Schumer and Democrats will still have some opportunities to try to shape the trial. They can force votes on their preferred trial structure, which they believe will put vulnerable Republicans in a bind. Pelosi could deliver the articles of impeachment as soon as this week, and Republicans are eager to get moving. “I don’t think we have any choice but to move forward,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), another member of the GOP leadership team. “And then the question is are the Clinton rules better than the standing rules? And I think the answer to that is yes.”