Former New York City mayor Michel Bloomberg has shocked the Democratic Party establishment, clearing the polling hurdles necessary to make the next debate, but he’ll appear on Stephen Colbert’s late night chat show instead of jousting with his fellow competitors for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Bloomberg, who is self-funding his presidential campaign to the tune of approximately $100 million, has been blanketing the airwaves in early primary and solidly blue states, building and sustaining name recognition among likely voters. According to The Hill, the effort is paying off, and Bloomberg has now cleared the Democratic National Committee’s polling threshold in the several polls, netting at least five percent in three of the DNC’s officially recognized preliminary contests.

“A recent Harvard CAPS-Harris national survey found Bloomberg at 7 percent support, good enough for a fourth-place tie with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D). Bloomberg is at 5 percent nationally in the latest Reuters-Ipsos survey, ahead of Buttigieg, and Morning Consult finds him at 6 percent,” the Washington, D.C.-based outlet reported Tuesday.

“Monmouth University pollster Patrick Murray said that Bloomberg’s name recognition in early 2019 was good enough to earn him 2 to 4 points of support in the polls and that the tens of millions he’s spent in the interim had only bought him about 3 points, pushing him into the 5 to 7 percent range,” The Hill continued.

Those numbers also put him ahead of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar who will, despite limited name recognition among national Democrats, appear on the January debate stage.

Unfortunately for Bloomberg, though, he’s only half of the way to a debate appearance. Because he’s self-funding his campaign and paying for his own advertising, he’s not collecting donor dollars, so he can’t argue that he has widespread national support. The DNC requires that candidates have 225,000 individual, unique donors to earn a spot and Bloomberg has one — himself.

Instead, Bloomberg will appear on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, which airs after the debate — but also probably pulls in more viewers.

.@StephenAtHome just made a big announcement: #LSSC will broadcast LIVE on Tuesday, January 14th at 11:35/10:35c after the Democratic Debate. Stephen’s guest: Democratic presidential candidate @MikeBloomberg! #LSSCLive @Mike2020 pic.twitter.com/0E5z2UKrFh — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 7, 2020

It’s a smart move for the businessman, who, experts estimate, could end up spending more than $400 million of his own money before Super Tuesday, playing catch-up against Democrats who have been running for the nomination since December of 2018, but it’s also one smart move in a sea of them.

Bloomberg has built a much bigger campaign team than his rivals, according to The Hill, with “800 staffers on his campaign payroll, with more than 500 spread across 30 states and roughly 300 in the campaign’s New York City headquarters alone,” per a Bloomberg aide. He’s also built campaign operations in several Super Tuesday states, like North Carolina and Tennessee, and he’s opened offices in key battleground states, like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, that Democrats all but ignored in 2016, thinking they were easy marks.

Bloomberg sees himself as a “moderate” alternative to other “moderates” in the 2020 Democratic field, like former Vice President Joe Biden, and the newly middle-of-the-road former South Bend mayor, Pete Buttigieg. He could also be a kingmaker; if his vast fortune manages to earn him between 100 and 150 delegates, he could easily snatch the nomination away from someone less likely to beat President Donald Trump, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).