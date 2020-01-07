Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has apologized to Iran on behalf of the American people, saying that he is sorry for the recent air strike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

He also pleaded with the Ayatollah and the President of Iran to refrain from acts of vengeance, asking them instead to allow the American people to vote President Trump out of office in November or for the Senate to impeach him.

The Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11 director posted a tweet in Farsi on Monday expressing “regret” for the air strike that took place Friday, while also insulting President Trump.

“I deeply regret the violence committed on our behalf by a man that most Americans never voted for,” Moore tweeted, according to an automatic Twitter translation.

Moore also posted an Instagram message in Farsi, in which he begged the Ayatollah and the President of Iran to allow the American people to remove President Trump from office in a peaceful election or through impeachment via the Senate.

The filmmaker began the post by expressing his “deep condolences for the acts of violence committed on our behalf” by President Trump.

“I want you not to respond violently, but to act bravely instead,” Moore pleaded, according to a translation. “We will take care of this in our Senate or at the ballot box, non-violently.”

Moore added: “Violence only increases violence.”

The filmmaker’s groveling apology echoes a similar social media post by actress Rose McGowan, in which the Charmed actress tweeted her regrets while also describing the Trump administration as a “terrorist regime.”

“The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” she tweeted. “We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

McGown later apologized for her widely mocked tweet, saying that she “freaked out.”

“Ok, so I freaked out because we may have an impending war. Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power,” she said. “It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it.”

But McGowan also said that she definitely doesn’t side with the U.S. in its dispute with Iran.

I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA #TeamStayAlive https://t.co/ShWtvgWYqj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

President Trump has defended his decision to take out Gen. Soleimani, saying in a call to talk radio host Rush Limbaugh that the Iranian military leader was the force behind numerous American military deaths in the region.

President Trump argued that both former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama should have eliminated Soleimani a long time ago, calling the Iranian general a “terrorist.”

The president also noted that Soleimani was responsible for providing IEDs and anti-tank bombs to terrorists to help them target American troops in the Middle East.

