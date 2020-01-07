Former first lady Michelle Obama is inaugurating a video series on Instagram in partnership with digital media company ATTN that will follow students as they deal with their first year adapting to college, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The six-part series, called “A Year of Firsts,” will start this month and run through June on IGTV, Instagram’s video platform, exploring the different challenges and experiences teenagers face as they start higher education,

It will be produced by ATTN together with Reach Higher, an initiative started by Obama while she was first lady to encourage students to continue their education past high school.

“By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges,” Obama said in a statement about “A Year of Firsts.”

The series adds to other initiatives the Obamas have started since leaving the White House on newer tech platforms through their production company Higher Ground.

The company announced last year that it would produce podcasts together with Spotify, according to the Washington Examiner.

Higher Ground also signed a multiyear agreement two years ago with Netfix to make films and series that deal with various issues, such as civil rights and democracy;