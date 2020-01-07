US Bases In Iraq Attacked By Iran, Reportedly Retaliation For Soleimani Death

Libertarians Are Finally Starting To Think About Governance, But They’re Missing One Key Problem

CNN Gives Platform To Spokeswoman For The 1979 US Embassy Hostage-Takers To Push Iran Propaganda

Did Jeffrey Epstein Kill Himself? Here’s What The People Of DC Had To Say

MSNBC Airs Baseless Iranian Propaganda About Dead US Soldiers

Blue Twitter Checkmarks Dunk On Trump While U.S. Forces Under Fire From Iran

Despite No Evidence Of His Guilt, A Pennsylvania Man Remains In Prison

‘The Jewish’: NAACP Official Suspended Over Comments About Jewish People

Rep. Duncan Hunter To Resign From Congress January 13

Warren A ‘No’ On Universal Concealed Carry Law After Armed Parishioner Guns Down Texas Church Shooter

CNN Agrees To Settle With Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann

Pete Buttigieg: ‘Taking Out a Bad Guy Is Not Necessarily A Good Idea’

Meghan McCain Has To Ask Warren Three Times To Admit Soleimani Was A Terrorist

Ivanka Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Blue And White Pinstripe Pantsuit In Vegas

Ro Khanna Claims There Were No Embassy Protests Or Dead American Contractors Under Obama

Klobuchar Claims Iran Is ‘Now Announcing That They’re Going To Start Developing A Nuclear Weapon’

79-Year-Old Gun Shop Owner And Military Veteran Kills Burglar During Shootout

Jury Selection For Harvey Weinstein Trial Focuses On Impartiality After Noting ‘Extensive’ Pre-Trial Publicity

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson: In San Francisco, ‘Civilization Itself Is Coming Apart’

Man Charged With Throwing Explosive Device At Planned Parenthood Facility, Spray-Painting ‘Deus Vult’

Is Kim Jong Un Sending A Message To Trump?

Obama-Era EPA Chief Becomes Head Of One Of The Country’s Largest Enviro Groups

Australian Police Charge At Least 20 People For Intentionally Setting Bushfires, Activists Blame Climate Change

Campaign Finance Lawyers Urge Trump And Congressional Leaders To Fix Deadlocked FEC

Here’s Why Authors, Theologians Think Pope Francis Cooperates With The Chinese Government Despite Persecution Of Christians

Emails: State Department Officials Grappled With How To Handle Christopher Steele’s Intelligence Reports