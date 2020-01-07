https://www.dailywire.com/news/msnbc-host-celebrates-iranian-attacks-on-american-troops

On Tuesday night, the Pentagon confirmed that more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq from inside Iran, hitting at least two Iraqi military bases at Al-Assad and Irbil, which host U.S. military and coalition personnel.

In the midst of the attacks, left-wing MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell celebrated the hits from Iran apparently as a strike against President Donald Trump.

“Trump wagged the dog. Now the dog is wagging Trump,” the host boasted via Twitter.

O’Donnell went on to claim that Trump is “speechless” over the attacks from Iran.

“These threats of war crimes & mass murder by Iran make this the most dangerous night in history of American military in the Middle East and the President of the United States has no idea what to say. White House says Trump won’t make a statement,” said the MSNBC employee. “He’s literally speechless.”

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.  It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the statement started.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” Hoffman noted.

“In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region,” the statement continued.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” Hoffman added. “Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

