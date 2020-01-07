On Tuesday night, the Pentagon confirmed that more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq from inside Iran, hitting at least two Iraqi military bases at Al-Assad and Irbil, which host U.S. military and coalition personnel. In the midst of the attacks, left-wing MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell celebrated the hits from Iran apparently as a strike against President Donald Trump. “Trump wagged the dog. Now the dog is wagging Trump,” the host boasted via Twitter.

Trump wagged the dog. Now the dog is wagging Trump. — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 8, 2020

O’Donnell went on to claim that Trump is “speechless” over the attacks from Iran.

“These threats of war crimes & mass murder by Iran make this the most dangerous night in history of American military in the Middle East and the President of the United States has no idea what to say. White House says Trump won’t make a statement,” said the MSNBC employee. “He’s literally speechless.”

These threats of war crimes & mass murder by Iran make this the most dangerous night in history of American military in the Middle East and the President of the United States has no idea what to say. White House says Trump won’t make a statement. He’s literally speechless. https://t.co/cVxLtR59rP — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 8, 2020

“If you were thinking the president would say something clarifying or reassuring about this night of worldwide confusion & fear, you were thinking of a different president,” O’Donnell continued. If you were thinking the president would say something clarifying or reassuring about this night of worldwide confusion & fear, you were thinking of a different president. https://t.co/lERmpsehES — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 8, 2020 Tuesday night’s hit from Iran comes in response to a Trump-ordered kill of terrorist and Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Friday via an airstrike near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani was the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, and responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. “Soleimani was the head of the Iranian and Iranian-backed forces carrying out those operations killing American troops” during the Iraq War, Fox News reports. “According to the State Department, 17% of all deaths of U.S. personnel in Iraq from 2003 to 2011 were orchestrated by Soleimani.” Additionally, Soleimani was in the process of “coordinating” attacks on U.S. personnel, according to the State Department. “We can confirm that in the past several days, General Soleimani had been traveling in the Middle East coordinating further imminent large-scale attacks against U.S. diplomats and service members. These threats were highly credible and the intelligence is sound,” the State Department said. On Tuesday night, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman released a statement with regard to the Iranian strikes.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the statement started.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” Hoffman noted.

“In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region,” the statement continued.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” Hoffman added. “Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.”