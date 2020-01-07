MSNBC, citing unconfirmed reports from Iran state media, reported Iran’s military has launched a second wave of attacks, and have also claimed to have “leveled” the Al Assad airbase in Iraq and killed 30 U.S. troops, and said Iran is threatening more violence if the United States retaliates for the missile strikes.

MSNBC stressed the Iranian media reports on damage estimates on the Al Assad base have not been confirmed while getting updates from NBC News Tehran Bureau Chief Ali Arouzi, on the ground in Iran to MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

“Iran is saying that if there is any retaliation from the United States from these latest two attacks that they have launched by the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] directly, they will target all U.S. bases,” Arouzi told Hayes. “We’re also getting reports on Iran’s militias that Qassam Soleimani had built up in this region are now ready for all sorts of attacks. This is a major militia in Iraq. They’re on alert and be ready and waiting for orders from Iran to launch attacks on any bases that are necessary.”

Some of the targets being mentioned include Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, Arouzi said.

Iranian media is also reporting Ayatollah Sayyid Khameini was coordinating the attacks and the national Air Force and Navy are ready to intercept attacks from the United States, MSNBC reported.

“They definitely thought that they had to retaliate,” Arouzi said. “The mentality is if they don’t strike back they’ll come across as weak and there will be more pressure from America on Iran. The question is the proportionality of this attack . . . the reports of their level of damage and the casualties are completely unconfirmed, but if it’s a small attack it could give the United States enough space not to launch an all-out reprisal.”

However, if there are several casualties, Arouzi said, “I don’t think President Trump is going to see that as proportional . . . it’s not looking good, Chris. You know, Iran has launched an attack, a direct attack not by its militias, but by its armed forces on U.S. Bases in Iraq with ballistic missiles. This is a huge step across the precipice, and it’s really unclear, unpredictable, how this is going to fold out.”