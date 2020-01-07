Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., holds the best chance of keeping up a steady campaign schedule if President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial keeps senators in the capital during the election season, NBC News reports.

If Trump’s impeachment trial resembles former President Bill Clinton’s, senators can expect to appear at the trial every afternoon from Jan. 7 to Feb. 12, six days per week with Sundays off. Iowa and New Hampshire both vote within that time frame.

Sanders, who took in $34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, has enough money in his war chest he could conceivably take private jets to regularly travel to early voting states for rallies ahead of the primaries. The four other senators running, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., have all fallen short of Sanders’ fundraising totals.

“They’re not going to be meeting at night [for the trial], so we can obviously fly from D.C. to states and hold events in the evening and fly back, you know, so he can be back in the morning to do his work in the Senate,” Jeff Weaver, an adviser to the Sanders campaign, told NBC News.

“He’s an energetic candidate,” he added. “He has a very vigorous schedule, and, you know, he can do that.”