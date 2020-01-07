Iran on Tuesday threatened if there is U.S. retaliation for the first two waves of missile attacks against American targets a third wave will destroy Dubai and Haifa, NBC News reports.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps thannounced Tuesday night it had fired a second round of missiles following the initial attacks on two U.S. military bases in Iraq. A third would go after allies in the largest city in United Arab Emirates, Dubai, a major economic and tourist area, and Haifa, Israel’s third largest city.

Ali Arouzi, NBC News Tehran bureau chief, tweeted the announcements, citing, Iranian state television.

The initial attacks on two U.S. bases in Iran were retaliation, Iran said, for a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, sparking outrage in Iran.

President Donald Trump, who ordered the strike on Soleimani, said the general was responsible for many American deaths and was in Iran to plan attacks on more Americans.