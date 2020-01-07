PALM BEACH, Florida — The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a brand-new incident at Mar-a-Lago, the home of President Donald Trump.

The unspecified incident took place Monday evening, and it’s being termed an “open and active criminal investigation,” according to the Palm Beach Police Department.

Officials say the Secret Service is leading the probe, and no arrest has been made at this time.

The Miami Herald says the local police department “did provide a nearly completely redacted incident report showing officers were called around 7 p.m. to ‘assist’ another law enforcement agency.”

Public Information Officer Michael Ogrodnick told the Palm Beach Daily News the redaction follows statute 119.071(2)(b) regarding “criminal intelligence or investigative information received by a Florida criminal justice agency from a non-Florida criminal justice agency on a confidential or similarly restricted basis is exempt from disclosure.”

Trump was not on the property at the time, having left Palm Beach for the White House on Sunday.

The president’s Florida home has been on heightened alert since since Trump ordered a military airstrike that killed Iranian terror general Qassim Soleimani last week. The president was at his Mar-a-Lago when he issued the order.

The Herald noted that on Sunday, “an adviser to Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, tweeted a Forbes list of Trump’s properties, including Mar-a-Lago, then followed up by saying that ‘We have ZERO problems with the American people … Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility.'”

Mar-a-Lago, which means “sea to lake” as it’s located between two bodies of water, has been breached several times since Trump was elected.

In March, Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Chinese woman, tried to gain entry as she carried four cellphones, a computer, two Chinese passports, an external hard drive and a thumb drive.

She was investigated as a potential foreign agent, and was found guilty of entering a restricted federal area and making false statements. She was never charged with espionage.

In December, another Chinese woman, Lu Jing, was told to leave by security officers, but was arrested when she sneaked back onto the property to take photos.

President Trump declared Mar-a-Lago his legal residence last year.

