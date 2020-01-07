The New York Times released a podcast on Monday which discussed those who were previously under the control of Qasem Soleimani and are now “mourning” his death.

The nearly thirty-minute podcast episode of The Daily, titled “Why Iran is in Mourning,” was hosted by Michael Barbaro and discussed the aftermath of Soleimani’s death, particularly that of his funeral. One voice in the podcast said there was an immense “anti-American” feeling shared by those who celebrated Soleimani.

The same voice stated there were several who were “critical of the regime” who attended his funeral. One student highlighted by the New York Times who attended the funeral considered Soleimani to be a “security umbrella” for Iran.

“Knowing General Suleimani was out there made me feel safer,” the student said about the man killed in an American drone strike. “He was like a security umbrella above our country.”

Throughout the podcast, one individual featured by the New York Times considered Soleimani to be the “single-handedly the most revered and influential character in Iran.”

At one point, the same individual persuaded the audience into believing Soleimani was a sort of hero for Iran and provided strength for Iran’s military and people.

“General Soleimani was pivotal in expanding the ambitions of Iran’s political and military apparatus in the middle east,” the individual said.

The same person also concluded that the United States has “turned Solemani into a martyr,” saying the Trump administration “may have not known what he represented to Iran.”

She added, “I think they miscalculated the level of admiration, or nationalistic sentiment pouring out of Iran.”

The podcast went on to discuss Soleimani’s rise to controversial power through means of Iraq and Iran.

