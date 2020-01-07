Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki HaleyNimrata (Nikki) HaleyTrump Jr., Ivanka garner support in hypothetical 2024 poll Is a trap being set for Trump in the Senate trial? Haley: Political climate, media hysteria wouldn’t allow Confederate flag to come down in SC today MORE on Monday accused Democrats of “mourning” the death of Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike last week.

In an interview with Fox News, Haley quipped that Democratic candidates for president in 2020 as well as Democratic leadership in the House and Senate were saddened by the loss of Soleimani, who the Trump administration has said was responsible for the death of U.S. troops in Iraq.

“You don’t see anyone standing up for Iran. You’re not hearing any of the Gulf members. You’re not hearing China. You’re not hearing Russia. The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates,” Haley said Monday.

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

“This was something that needed to be done and should be celebrated,” she continued. “And I will tell you right now, partisan politics should stop when it comes to foreign policy. This is about America united.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to be completely behind the president, what he did, because every one of those countries are watching our news media right now, seeing what everyone’s saying,” Haley added. “And this is a moment of strength for the United States. It’s a moment of strength for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE.”

Democrats in the House and Senate have slammed the Trump administration over the airstrike that killed Soleimani, arguing that the U.S. is not at war with Iran and that striking Soleimani represented a run around Congress on the matter.

Some, including Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarGreen says House shouldn’t hold impeachment articles indefinitely Omar: Trump could provoke a war with Iran over lost revenue at his hotels Ocasio-Cortez: ‘In any other country Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party’ MORE (D-Minn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with ‘safe choice’ Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), who is running for president, have referred to Soleimani’s death as an assassination, while others have disagreed. Most Democrats have called for the president to seek congressional authorization before taking further military action.