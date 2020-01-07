New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday helped free a trapped driver from an overturned vehicle Monday, with most reports saying he also cut the man free from his seat belt, which was holding him trapped.

Cuomo and his staff encountered the accident scene on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway after Cuomo made a speech to The Association for a Better New York, ABC News reported.

The driver’s van tipped to the side after crashing into the median, and he was unable to free himself, according to various media reports. Most reports said Cuomo arrived before police, and he cut the man free and pulled him out, as shown on video that was released by the governor’s office.

One report, filed by CNN Newsource, and posted by several local media outlets, credited state police with cutting the the seatbelt and Cuomo with helping the man out of the vehicle, but no uniformed police officers can be seen in still images posted online. The video shows only Cuomo helping the man out of the van. (CNN’s own website does agree with other reports it was Cuomo who cut the man free before police arrived.)

The driver was uninjured, and Cuomo also comforted a woman involved in the wreck who was upset, according another video posted from the scene.

It is not the first time the governor has helped motorists in need, USA Today noted. Generally, Cuomo helps drivers who are stuck in now.