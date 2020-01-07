Conservative journalist Stephen Miller apparently noticed something peculiar about a pair of Twitter posts coming from the New York Times’ Obituaries within hours of each other.

One concerned Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a terror mastermind killed last week in a U.S. military airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump. The other focused on NFL head coach Sam Wyche, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl and, well, was not a terrorist responsible for countless deaths and decades of horror all over the Middle East.

Here’s what Miller saw:

Image source: Twitter

The Times saw fit to make zero reference to Soleimani’s evil in its Twitter text, simply repeating the obit’s stately headline that called the bloodthirsty military leader the “master of Iran’s intrigue and force.”

But Wyche? Well, that’s a different story. The Times saw fit to call attention in its Twitter text to Wyche at one time “barring a female reporter from the team’s locker room.”

On your left: Sadistic killer who buddied up with terror organizations, ordered the killing of Americans, and most recently was believed to be behind the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. On your right: Former NFL coach who wanted to give his players some privacy.

And two very different sets of words describing them.

What did other observers have to say?

Readers of Miller’s tweet immediately saw the disparity between the tweets and gave no quarter to the Times:

“Did Soleimani ever bar a woman from a locker room? Check mate, neocons.”

“The @nytimes loves the Iranian dictatorship which kills its own people and kills hundreds of Americans.”

“To be fair, Soleimani encouraged beating and killing women…but no reports of him banning them from locker rooms.”

“NY Times has lost it. There are zero words for an American paper to revere the killing of a terrorist and demonize an American icon. Something is screwed up.”

“An American man that had to pay a fine is written about negatively, and a foreigner that killed hundreds of Americans — positively. Another example of NYT actual[ly] being the enemy of the people.”

“If only 1980’s NFL locker rooms were as progressive on women’s issues as….(checks notes) modern day Iran.”

“If Trump had killed Wyche, the NYT would have been more complimentary. He would have been the legendary, respected ex-coach.”

“Clearly Sam was on the wrong team.”

“This is everything. This is the utter insanity.”

It should be noted that the Twitter page for the Times’ Obituaries often features more than one post on someone who’s passed away, and Wyche got more lighthearted treatment later Tuesday:

So hey, there’s always that.