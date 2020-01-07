Former Obama NSC spokesman Tommy Vietor attacked President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Twitter Tuesday night–as Iranian missiles continued to rain down on U.S. force in Iran.

“Saying Soleimani was killed to stop an imminent threat is a lie. Trump’s claim that “we took action last night to stop a war” is absurd. Pompeo’s saying Iran’s response would be “a little noise” is offensively glib. Stop publishing propaganda. Pressure Trump to deescalate…Right now we need a diplomatic channel to deescalate this situation, which is why having a belligerent, ideological hack like @SecPompeo as our chief diplomat is so dangerous.”

Ben Rhodes, who also served in Obama’s NSC, retweeted Vietor and also said, “This didn’t need to happen.”

Rhodes’ brief comment was retweeted by former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

Vietor’s attack on Trump and Pompeo came as a second wave was missiles was reported to have been fired by Iran on U.S. troops in Iraq.

“Iran: Tasnim Agency: The second wave of missile attacks against American forces in Iraq has begun now”

