Iranians were heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” as the missiles were fired off.

As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor Iran fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq on Tuesday following the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.

A journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

🔴فوري///بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

آغاز انتقام

شلیک موشک‌های بالستیک ایرانی به سمت پایگاه عین‌الاسد در عراق که محل استقرار نیروهای آمریکایی است، می‌دهند.#كرمانشاه #قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/N6NLmdvhUl — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 7, 2020

The Iranian regime’s official news agency Fars News reported on the missile attacks calling it “hard revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

Earlier this week top Iranian lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnour warned the US that if they are attacked Israel will be annihilated in half an hour.

And, thanks to Obama, Iran was able to stock up its proxy groups Hezbollah and Hamas with thousands of missiles over the last decade.

Hezbollah reported in 2018 they have stock-piled over 70,000 missiles aimed at Israel.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

Militants tied to Hezbollah, the Iranian-controlled terror group that operates along Israel’s northern border in Lebanon, claim they have deployed more than 70,000 long-range missiles across Syria and Lebanon in preparation for a strike on Israel. The number of missiles could grow to nearly half-a-million within the next year, according to these militant groups. Following an encounter between an Iranian drone and Israeli forces that set off speculation of an upcoming confrontation between these two countries, pro-Hezbollah press outlets disclosed that Iran has been moving advanced missiles across the region in order to bolster its terrorist proxies, such as Hezbollah. The “fog of war” in the region has increased Iran’s ability to secretly move weapons across the region, particularly to terrorist groups operating along Israel’s borders, according to experts.

