A passenger plane with roughly 180 people on board crashed in Iran shortly after taking off, reportedly due to technical issues.

Iranian state media reported that the Boeing 737 plane, belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, crashed near the Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran, according to several news outlets.

There were no immediate reports regarding casualties from the crash. The flight was headed to Ukraine.

We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC. https://t.co/qXWHUPGDTu pic.twitter.com/vuAi6TOqTp — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 8, 2020

News of the crash came hours after Iran said that it had fired missiles at two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces, a marked escalation in recent tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday had also issued an emergency restriction for Persian Gulf airspace after Iran fired the missiles.