Pelosi tells colleagues to 'pray'...
(Top headline, 6th story, link)
Related stories:
Red devil horns appear over Persian Gulf during eclipse…
Iran starts ‘second round’ of attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq…
Operation ‘Martyr Soleimani’…
Three waves just after midnight…
URGENT MEETING AT WHITE HOUSE…
Security upped in DC…
Iran leader tweets flag — like Trump did…
Red devil horns appear over Persian Gulf during eclipse…
Iran starts ‘second round’ of attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq…
Operation ‘Martyr Soleimani’…
Three waves just after midnight…
URGENT MEETING AT WHITE HOUSE…
Security upped in DC…
Iran leader tweets flag — like Trump did…