Vice President Mike Pence had a brief phone call with Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido Monday and insisted that the Trump administration supports him as being the country’s leader.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Pence told Guaido that the U.S. sees him as the “only legitimate” leader of Venezuela despite President Nicolas Maduro still being in power.

Guaido and other members of the opposition unsuccessfully tried to enter Venezuela’s Parliament building on Sunday when they were stopped by the military.

Guaido took control of the opposition party in Venezuela about one year ago and became the country’s acting president. Despite holding countless rallies with supporters and seeing his backers clash with police, Guaido is still not recognized as Venezuela’s president within his own country. Dozens of other countries, however, view Guaido as the nation’s leader.

President Donald Trump’s administration has backed Guaido since the day he took control of his party, and there have been reports over the last year that the U.S. aided Guaido’s supporters via clandestine deliveries of military equipment.